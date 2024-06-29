Today is Saturday June 29, 2024
ktbb logo


28-year-old wanted for engaging in organized crime

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 11:41 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


28-year-old wanted for engaging in organized crimeHARRISON COUNTY – Officials in Harrison County said they are looking for a wanted fugitive. According to our news partner KETK, Kyler McBride, 28, is wanted for the following charges: engaging in organized criminal activity, two charges of burglary of a building, criminal mischief, theft of material alum./copper/brass (less than $20,000), theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and criminal trespass. McBride is described by authorities as a white male, 5’7″, about 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on McBride’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrison County Criminal Investigation Division at 903-923-4000.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC