28-year-old wanted for engaging in organized crime

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 11:41 pm

HARRISON COUNTY – Officials in Harrison County said they are looking for a wanted fugitive. According to our news partner KETK, Kyler McBride, 28, is wanted for the following charges: engaging in organized criminal activity, two charges of burglary of a building, criminal mischief, theft of material alum./copper/brass (less than $20,000), theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 and criminal trespass. McBride is described by authorities as a white male, 5’7″, about 190 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on McBride’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Harrison County Criminal Investigation Division at 903-923-4000.

Go Back