4 dead after minivan crashes into nail salon on Long Island, New York: Authorities

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 5:59 pm
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Four people were killed and nine others injured after a vehicle crashed into a storefront in New York on Friday, authorities said.

The "mass casualty" incident occurred in Deer Park on Long Island Friday afternoon, Deer Park Fire Department Chief Dominic Albanese said during a press conference.

A minivan traveled nearly all the way through to the back of a nail salon, he said.

Four people were found dead upon arrival, all located inside a nail salon, Albanese said. It is unclear whether the victims were employees or customers, he said.

Nine people, were transported to area hospitals, including one by aviation, Albanese said. The driver was "partially conscious" following the crash and was apart of the nine transported to a hospital, he said.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Authorities are investigating while the incident was intentional, Albanese said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
