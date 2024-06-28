Today is Friday June 28, 2024
Report: ‘Inside Out 2’ surpasses original film’s worldwide box office

Disney/Pixar

Are you emotionally prepared for this: Inside Out 2 has reportedly surpassed the original film's worldwide box office gross.

In just 16 days of release, Deadline reports Inside Out 2 has reached a global total of $863.1 million, managing to surpass the first Inside Out's lifetime global total of $859 million. This makes it the #19 animated movie of all time worldwide.

Domestically, it's already entered the all-time animated top 10. Inside Out 2 currently resides at #9 with $411.8 million, beating out 2013's Frozen for the spot.

At this rate, it looks like the animated sequel will pass $900 million worldwide after Friday's box office numbers are tallied. If it keeps at this pace, it would be poised to cross the $1 billion mark, which would make it the first film of 2024 to achieve such a milestone, and the fastest animated movie to ever achieve this.

News Partner
