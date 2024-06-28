Grants filed for Tyler’s Legacy Trails upgrades

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 3:54 pm

TYLER – The Tyler City Council authorized the filing of applications to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for grants to develop a new park and renovate another on the Legacy Trails. According to our news partner KETK, the city plans to build Stewart Park, which would be the city’s 29th park and the first time a new park has been added since 2004.

City officials added that their parks and recreation department applied for a $500,000 grant for the development of the park. If granted, the funds will be awarded through a grant matching program. The release also said, “T.B. and Gladys Stewart donated the nine acres alongside Frankston Highway, where the future park will be developed, to the City of Tyler in 2012. The donation included the Stewart home, which Mr. Stewart built from scratch. Parts of the home will be salvaged to create a pavilion, and a historical marker will be added.”

The City said that the master plan of the property also includes becoming a trail head for the second phase of Legacy Trail, which was funded through a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.

