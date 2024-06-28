Bullard ISD announces new head baseball coach

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 3:54 pm

BULLARD – The Bullard Panthers baseball team will be under new leadership going into next season. According to a release from the district and the Antler Sports Network, had Sherman will be the new head baseball coach for the Panthers. Bullard finished last season with a 32-9-2 record which was good for 2nd in 4A Region III District 18 and fell to China Spring in the Regional Semifinal. Sherman, a Bullard native (Class of 2006), was excited to get the opportunity to coach his hometown team.

“Being born and raised in Bullard and knowing the rich tradition of success in baseball, I look forward to getting started this upcoming school year,” Sherman said. He pitched at the collegiate level at Panola College from 2006 to 2008 before transferring to Texas A&M University for one year. He was also on staff for three Nation Championship runs at Tyler Junior College.

