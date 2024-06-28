Scorpions are invading homes in Texas

AUSTIN – The Daily Express-US Edition reports that central Texas has been beset by an unsettling increase in scorpion invasions this summer, more than past years.

Local pest control services have voiced a rise in demand for scorpion extermination. This influx of scorpions comes as a result of the increasing heat, according to Alan Brown, a board certified entomologist at ABC Homes and Commercial Services.

In a statement, Brown explained: “What’s happening now is it’s getting so hot outside, getting dry, they’re seeking a cooler place to go.”

However, the heat is not the only factor. Stringent rain showers this spring led to flooding that drove scorpions from their burrows to the ground’s surface, as pointed out by Dave Moellendorf from Zookeeper Exotic Pets.

Under normal circumstances, scorpions find refuge under rocks to escape the heat. If they are perpetually searching for shade, they may confuse your home for a cool rock.

They are also tempted by damp spaces which means you could uncover them in your swimming pool, toilet or showers. Despite their lack of swimming skills, they float on water, as stated by Arizona Central.

To thwart them, it is recommended to seal all cracks around your house. Brown advised that most conventional pesticides are ineffective against arachnids like scorpions and suggested using a unique scorpion treatment to spray throughout your property.

Scorpions are also known to lurk in trees, so pruning branches near windows or roofs can help prevent their entry.

For those keen on spotting scorpions, investing in a black light could be beneficial. The creatures are known to glow in the dark under such lighting, making them more visible.

