East Texas schools urgently hiring ahead of August

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 8:00 am

LONGVIEW – According to our news partner KETK, East Texas schools are urgently searching for applicants ahead of the new school year. Longview Independent School District is currently hiring more than 20 positions. LISD and Chapel Hill ISD are hiring transportation, child nutritionists and groundskeeper positions. Tyler ISD is also looking to add people to their team: principals, coaches, teachers and several other roles.

They want to bring in great people before the first bell rings in August so schools are ready to lead students into a new successful school year. All districts are looking for people who are passionate about shaping young minds.

