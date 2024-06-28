Rockets acquire AJ Griffin in trade with Hawks

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2024 at 5:14 am

ByABC News

June 27, 2024, 1:49 PM

The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward AJ Griffin to the Houston Rockets for the 44th pick in the NBA draft on Thursday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Griffin, 20, was a 2022 first-round pick out of Duke. He has averaged 7.5 points and 1.9 rebounds in his two seasons in Atlanta.

He only played 20 games last season for the Hawks, not starting any, as he missed time at the start of the season due to undisclosed personal reasons.

In other trades prior to the Thursday’s second round of the draft (4 p.m. ET, ESPN), the Minnesota Timberwolves traded guard Wendell Moore Jr. and the 37th pick to the Detroit Pistons for the 53rd selection, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Also, the Oklahoma City Thunder are sending Lindy Waters, who averaged 3.6 points in 7.4 minutes per game last season, to the Golden State Warriors for pick No. 52, sources confirmed to ESPN.

