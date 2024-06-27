Today is Thursday June 27, 2024
1 teen dead, 2 others rescued from Lake Michigan in apparent drowning

June 27, 2024
(CHICAGO) -- One 17-year-old was found dead and two others were rescued in Lake Michigan after they became distressed in the water while swimming.

A possible drowning incident in Lake Michigan was reported to the Milwaukee County 911 Dispatch Center at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department responded and found three individuals, believed to be 17 years old, in distress in the water.

Two were pulled from the water, one of whom had severe breathing difficulties and was hospitalized in critical condition. The second was uninjured and was medically cleared at the scene.

The third swimmer was later found dead in the water.

All three teens are believed to be related.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department is investigating the incident.

