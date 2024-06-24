Today is Monday June 24, 2024
Hunter Biden requests new trial after conviction in gun case

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2024 at 3:28 pm
Jason Marz/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The trial of Hunter Biden ended nearly two weeks ago with a swift conviction on all counts -- but he continued to wage a long-shot bid to fight that outcome on Monday.

Attorneys for Biden requested a new trial in court papers filed Monday, arguing that his "convictions should be vacated" because trial commenced before a circuit court formally issued a mandate denying his appeal -- a technical argument disputing not the merits of the case, but a procedural claim.

"Here, no mandate was issued during the trial or even now," attorneys for Biden wrote. "Consequently, the conviction must be vacated."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

