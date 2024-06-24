Henderson ISD mourns the death of an elementary student

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2024 at 3:39 pm

HENDERSON – Henderson ISD announced on Monday that they are mourning the loss of an elementary student who would have started first grade next year, that according to our news partner KETK. A release from the district said, “It is with profound sadness that our staff and students mourn the recent passing of Stevee Hale. Stevee was an exceptional student and our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to her family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The school district said that Board President Russell Brown, who knew Hale personally, led trustees in a moment of silence at a recent school board meeting to honor and remember her.

Brown also read a statement where one of her teachers said “to know her was to completely adore her, and she left this world with a little more sparkle than it had before she got here.”

Go Back