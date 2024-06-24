Today is Monday June 24, 2024
Man drowns in Lake Cherokee

RUSK COUNTY – Man drowns in Lake CherokeeA man is dead after officials said he jumped from a pontoon boat Sunday night on Lake Cherokee according to our news colleagues at KETK. According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, deputies were called to the scene around 7:50 p.m. where they found several people who said a man had jumped from their pontoon boat. Deputies reported they were told that Troy Schaap, 58 of Longview, had jumped from the boat about 10 feet from the docking point. Valdez said that after docking, the passengers realized they could not see Schapp, and formed a line at the shore to look for him. Schaap was found, and CPR was performed on him, but officials said he was declared dead at the scene.



News Partner
