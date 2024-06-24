Chapel Hill Principal heading to Harvard

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2024 at 12:51 pm

Tyler — The Charles Butt Foundation, a non-profit pursuing a more equitable and

prosperous future for all Texans through education and community partnerships, has selected

Bethany Moody, Principal of Kissam Intermediate, as one of 30 principals from traditional and

charter school districts across Texas to attend a weeklong summer institute at the Principals’

Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, led by Harvard faculty and other national

and international experts.

The Raising School Leaders program is designed to

inspire, challenge and empower school leaders to bring

lasting impact to their campuses and communities, the entire

state of Texas, and beyond. Following the Harvard institute,

attendees remain a part of the program’s statewide network

of school leaders, work together to create change at the

campus and district levels, and receive continuous support

and professional development

Go Back