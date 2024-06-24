Chapel Hill Principal heading to Harvard

Chapel Hill Principal heading to HarvardPosted/updated on: June 24, 2024 at 12:51 pm
Tyler — The Charles Butt Foundation, a non-profit pursuing a more equitable and
prosperous future for all Texans through education and community partnerships, has selected
Bethany Moody, Principal of Kissam Intermediate, as one of 30 principals from traditional and
charter school districts across Texas to attend a weeklong summer institute at the Principals’
Center at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, led by Harvard faculty and other national
and international experts.
The Raising School Leaders program is designed to
inspire, challenge and empower school leaders to bring
lasting impact to their campuses and communities, the entire
state of Texas, and beyond. Following the Harvard institute,
attendees remain a part of the program’s statewide network
of school leaders, work together to create change at the
campus and district levels, and receive continuous support
and professional development