DPS fighting Uvalde victims’ families in court

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2024 at 12:36 pm

UVALDE – Despite early pledges from Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw to publicly release evidence from the Uvalde massacre, his legal team has quietly worked for more than a year to keep it a state secret, according to WFAA. “I haven’t seen so many tentacles of delay which is what we’ve seen in every aspect of these cases,” said Laura Lee Prather, an attorney from Haynes Boone, in this week’s episode of Y’all-itics. She represents 18 local and national news outlets – from CNN to Sinclair – that have sued to get the public records in the case. TEGNA, the parent company of WFAA, is a party to that lawsuit. “Let me give you a flavor of what hasn’t come out. No videos. No dashcams. No 911 calls. No autopsy reports. No ballistic reports. No toxicology reports. No witness interviews. No use of force reports, and the list goes on, and on, and on,” Prather explained. The catastrophic failures of law enforcement that day have already been well established.

More than 300 armed officers rushed to the scene. But they hesitated for more than 90 minutes – refusing to confront the teenage shooter after he slaughtered 19 fourth graders and two teachers in their own classroom. For more than two years now, families of the 21 victims have sought accountability and closure – hoping the evidence will reveal why local, state and federal officers were so hesitant to engage the mass shooter. “Oh, I think what we’re going to end up seeing is a number of different ways in which we can get better,” Prather explained. “We already know that the majority of these officers had active shooter training but not enough of it. We’ve already been able to establish that the students in that classroom had more training for shooters coming on campus than the officers who responded which is staggering – just staggering.” In court, Texas DPS insists that the records cannot be made public because it remains an open investigation. But Texas law enforcement agencies use discretion every day to publicly release evidence in open cases. Plus, in the Uvalde situation, the shooter is dead. DPS Director Steve McCraw even admitted the physical evidence is not changing. In September 2022, months after the massacre, McCraw told Austin’s KVUE-TV that he wanted the records made public. “The more evidence that comes out – and I look forward to releasing all of the evidence – and particularly the video and audio evidence because the public is in the best position to look at it and determine for themselves, but I can’t change it. I can’t change the facts. It may be unseemly to some but in the end, it’s the truth,” McCraw said.

