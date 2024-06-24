Texas Republican pushes to allow psychedelic drug treatment

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2024 at 12:33 pm

DALLAS – the Dallas Morning news reports that Morgan Luttrell grew up on a Texas horse ranch during the drumbeat of “Just Say No” anti-drug messaging, survived multiple combat deployments as a Navy SEAL and was elected to Congress in 2022 as a staunchly conservative Republican. All of which makes him an unlikely pitchman for psychedelic drugs. Luttrell, 48, believes the drugs could help veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injuries, and he has become an advocate for legalizing certain psychedelics for use in therapeutic situations. Luttrell’s advocacy is borne of experience.

Having trouble coping with a return to civilian life after retiring from the military, Luttrell went to Mexico to be treated with psychedelics and credits the experience with saving his marriage. “It was like 20 years of therapy in three days,” he said. “It allows your mind to cope with systematic issues that you’ve repressed.” Everyone’s experience is different, he said, describing his treatment as an emotionally wrenching, “horrific” exorcism of internal demons. He says he would never do it again, but it was like a massive rucksack had been lifted from his shoulders, and he found himself able to better cope with social situations. “I was looking for a way to turn that off,” Luttrell said of his wartime mindset of hypervigilance. “I was hitting a mental barricade that wouldn’t allow me to do that. So the medication helped me see a path forward.” While members of the public may equate psychedelics with drug abuse, Luttrell is adamant about the need to investigate potential avenues to address post-traumatic stress and brain-related ailments, particularly for fellow veterans.

