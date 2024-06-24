Poll: Majority of Texans worried about grid failure

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2024 at 10:54 am

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Express-News reports that with temperatures expected to soar this summer, Texans say they’re worried about a widespread electrical grid failure, according to a new poll. A little more than half of all Texans think there will be a widespread failure of the grid this summer, according to a new poll released this month by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin. The poll is based on interviews with 1,200 registered Texas voters. A recent report from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas found that electrical demand this summer could become dangerously close to the state’s total electrical supply. The threat is especially high for August, which sees Texas at a 16% chance of experiencing emergency grid conditions, according to ERCOT’s report.

August is regarded as Texas’ hottest month and when the state’s power demand peaks. All the recent talk from ERCOT about pressure on the grid and the risk of rolling blackouts have played a roll in setting Texan’s current expectations, according to the Texas Politics Project’s poll. A reported 84% of Texans think it is very likely or somewhat likely that they will be asked to conserve power this summer, and 63% expect to experience rolling, or temporary, blackouts, according to the poll. Texas’ power grid has faced criticism since winter storm Uri in 2021 that left millions without power as blackouts spread through a majority of the state. Unlike other U.S. states, Texas operates under its own power grid, which has allowed it to avoid federal regulations.

Go Back