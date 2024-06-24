Grocery store threats continue over the weekend

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2024 at 8:54 am

TYLER — The rash of bomb threats against Brookshire’s Grocery Stores continued this weekend. The Brookeshire’s in Bridgeport was evacuated shortly after noon on Sunday following a bomb threat, the latest in a number of similar threats made at the chain’s stores across the state. The Denton County Fire Department’s Bomb Squad searched the building and found nothing. The grocery store reopened later that afternoon.

Bridgeport Police say the threat came through the Brookshire’s corporate office, like the other recent threats. Other Brookshire’s stores receiving threats over the weekend included Brownwood, Azle and Aledo. Two Tyler Brookshire’s locations were evacuated Friday due to a bomb threat.

