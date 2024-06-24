East Texas Food Bank holds Summer Feeding Program Fun Day

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2024 at 8:51 am

TYLER — The East Texas Food Bank is holding a Summer Feeding Program Fun Day for children on Tuesday, June 25 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center at 501 W. 32nd street, in Tyler. Activities include face painting, games, a petting zoo, Tyler fire and police department, and free Kona Ice.

“It’s so important to make sure children do not go hungry in the summer just because school is out,” said David Emerson, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. “Here in East Texas, 1 in 4 children are food insecure so it’s up to our community to make sure we fill that meal gap when the school year ends and kids lose access to free and reduced-price meals they depend on.”

This summer, ETFB will serve 64,000 meals to over 3,000 children at 45 locations in East Texas. ETFB provides meals at various community sites Monday-Friday. There is no need to register. The program is for children 18 and younger. Typical breakfast menus are cereal or breakfast bars, plus juice and milk, while lunch includes wraps, sandwiches with deli meat, pizza lunchables, fresh fruit and chocolate milk.

For the full list of locations and serving times, click here or call 903-597-3663.

