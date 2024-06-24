Kilgore shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2024 at 11:27 pm

KILGORE – The Kilgore Police Department said that one man has died and another was injured during a shooting at the corner of Thompson Street and Myrtle Street on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, their 911 Communications Center started getting calls about the shooting shortly after midnight on Sunday morning. When officers arrived they found one man dead and another man who had to be airlifted out to a local hospital.

The Northeast Texas Regional SWAT team was called out to the first scene but then responded to a second scene where the suspect reportedly was. The suspect exited the second location after negotiations and was reportedly taken to the Kilgore Police Department. Kilgore PD said their investigation is ongoing.

