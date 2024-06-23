Hot, dry temperatures, equal wildfire risk

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2024 at 6:17 pm

TYLER – With summer here, it is the time of year where one little spark could potentially cause a devastating wildfire. According to our news partner KETK, experts at the Texas A&M Forest Service, say, although East Texas has experienced an excessive amount of spring rainfall, a stretch of hot and dry temperatures can call for a fire risk.

“We can go into elevated fire risk,” Sean Dugan, with the Texas A&M Forest Service, said.

Officials explained even with the saturated grounds, East Texans need to be mindful while burning. July and August are historically when the state sees the most fires.



They added that people need to avoid parking on dry grass and be mindful while using anything that can cause a spark.

“When you’re working you know it’s hay season now, we’ll see fires get started from hay balers, agriculture equipment, and also things like welding or grinding or anything. You know those power tools can cause wildfires as well,” Dungun said.

To have a safe summer, people need to remain cautious. It is advised to be prepared with an extinguisher or a bucket of water when grilling or burning campfires on summer nights.

Go Back