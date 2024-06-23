Germany gets late goal to draw 1-1 with Switzerland to finish top of Euro 2024 group

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany found a stoppage-time goal from substitute Niclas Füllkrug to draw 1-1 with Switzerland on Sunday and ensure the host nation finished top of its group.

Füllkrug rose high in a crowded penalty area to head into the far corner of the net past Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer from a cross by another substitute, David Raum.

Switzerland had impressed while protecting a 28th-minute goal from Dan Ndoye’s clever volleyed shot.

The point for each team ensured Germany finished top and Switzerland second in Group A. Hungary took third place in the standings with an even later stoppage-time goal to beat Scotland 1-0 in Stuttgart.

Germany now goes to Dortmund for a round of 16 game Saturday against the runner-up in Group C, which is currently led by England. Germany’s opponent would be Denmark according to the current standings before the final round of Group C games on Tuesday.

Switzerland heads to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin to open the round of 16 on Saturday against the runner-up in Group B, likely Italy or Croatia. They meet Monday in their decisive group game.

Ndoye timed his run to meet a floated pass across the goalmouth from his Bologna teammate Remo Freuler. The attack began when Fabian Rieder, making his first start since the 2022 World Cup, won the ball in the German half and then fed Freuler.

A video review had denied Germany taking the lead in the 17th. Robert Andrich’s long-range shot bounced up and over the dive of Sommer, but the VAR team alerted Italian referee Daniele Orsato to an earlier foul in the goalmouth by Jamal Musiala.

The much-criticized Waldstadion playing surface behaved better Sunday and the roof stayed closed to protect it though no more rain is forecast for at least five days.

The turf cut up during both previous Euro 2024 games in Frankfurt. It has seemed not to bed in properly since being laid in November after the stadium hosted two NFL games.

