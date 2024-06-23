Kilgore shooting leaves one dead, one injured

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2024 at 3:50 pm

KILGORE – Authorities in Kilgore said that one man has died and another was injured during a shooting early Sunday morning. According to our news partner KETK, Kilgore Police received several 911 calls shortly after midnight in regards to the shooting. When officers arrived the corner of Thompson and Myrtle Streets, they found one man dead and wounded. She was taken to a local hospital.

The Northeast Texas Regional SWAT team was called to the location where the shooting suspect reportedly was. After some negotiations, the suspect was taken to the Kilgore Police Department.

At this time, the names of the shooting victim have not been released. The suspects name has been released either. Kilgore PD said they are continuing the investigation into the shooting.

