2 rescued after small plane crashes near Turks and Caicos

(PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos) -- Two people have been rescued after a small plane that took off from Florida crash-landed in the waters of the Turks and Caicos Islands in the Caribbean.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force said shortly after noon on Saturday they received reports of an aircraft landing in water, approximately 10 miles off the island of Providenciales.

"The aircraft, which had departed from the United States, experienced engine failure," police said in a statement. "Two individuals are reportedly on board."

Police sources told ABC News a search operation was launched and with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, both passengers were rescued on Saturday afternoon and taken to a local hospital.

"The individuals rescued were last reported in stable condition," U.S. Coast Guard spokesperson Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Rodriguez told ABC News.

Authorities are yet to release the names of the passengers or their nationalities.

The plane departed from Palm Beach, Florida, and was traveling to Providenciales Island when problems were experienced with both engines, according to police sources.

