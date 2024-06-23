Disaster Recovery Center is open in Canton

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2024 at 8:55 am

CANTON — FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Centers in Van Zandt county June 21 to provide one-on-one help to Texans affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds April 26-June 5. The center is located at Canton Intermediate School on Highway 243 West. It will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov.

Residents affected by storm damage can visit the DRC and meet with representatives of FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.



Texans do not have to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for FEMA assistance. To apply, homeowners and renters can:

– Go online to disasterassistance.gov/

– Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

– Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages.

Deadline to apply is July 16.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. The SBA disaster loan program is designed to help survivors with their long-term recovery needs. Texans can apply for an SBA disaster loan online at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected area.

