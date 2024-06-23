Phillies, LHP Cristopher Sanchez agree on 4-year extension

Posted/updated on: June 23, 2024 at 7:18 am

ByABC News

June 22, 2024, 10:59 AM

The Philadelphia Phillies and left-hander Cristopher Sanchez have agreed to a four-year contract extension that begins in 2025 and runs through 2028, the team announced Saturday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal that includes club options for 2029 and 2030. Sanchez is playing this season on a one-year, $753,500 contract.

The deal allows the two sides to avoid Sanchez’s arbitration years while affording the Phillies contractual control of the left-hander through the option years.

Sanchez, 27, is 4-3 with a 2.91 ERA in 14 starts this season. He has surrendered just one home run and struck out 66 batters in 77⅓ innings.

He is 10-10 with a 3.73 ERA in 55 career games (36 starts) with the Phillies.

Information from Field Level Media was used in this report.

Go Back