Rangers RHP Max Scherzer says he’ll make season debut Sunday

June 22, 2024, 12:19 PM

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer said he will make his season debut Sunday against the visiting Kansas City Royals.

The Rangers, however, have yet to announce their starting pitcher for Sunday’s series finale versus the Royals in Arlington, Texas.

Scherzer has been working his way back after he underwent surgery on Dec. 15 to repair a herniated disc in his back. He is also dealing with a nerve issue in his thumb.

He is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 11 innings (three starts) with Triple-A Round Rock.

Scherzer, who turns 40 July 27, was 4-2 last season with a 3.20 ERA in eight regular-season starts for Texas after being acquired from the New York Mets at the trade deadline.

He did not pitch in the wild-card or division series because of a shoulder strain and was 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA in two starts in the American League Championship Series. He started Game 3 of the World Series and pitched three scoreless innings in a 3-1 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

A three-time Cy Young Award winner and an eight-time All-Star, Scherzer is 214-108 with a 3.15 ERA and 3,367 strikeouts in 457 games (448 starts) for the Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, Washington Nationals, Los Angeles Dodgers, Mets and Rangers.

