Florida State gets Brady Smigiel, No. 6 pocket passer in ’26

Four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel, the sixth-ranked pocket passer in the 2026 class and No. 55 prospect in the ESPN Junior 300, announced his commitment to Florida State on Saturday.

“God is good,” Smigiel wrote in a post on X. “I’m home.”

Smigiel, a 6-foot-5 passer from Newbury Park, California, is the fifth top-10 quarterback in the 2026 class to announce his pledge. He picked the Seminoles over Ohio State, Oregon and Washington and held offers from Notre Dame, Georgia and Michigan, among others. Smigiel’s commitment follows pledges earlier this week from fellow top-10 quarterbacks Dia Bell ( Texas, No. 2 pocket passer) and Brady Hart ( Michigan, No. 8 pocket passer).

Smigiel’s big arm and 52 passing touchdowns under center for California’s Newbury Park High School last fall cemented his place among the top quarterbacks in the 2026 class.

Those performances as an underclassman earned Smigiel a long list of offers. Ohio State, Washington and Auburn were among those to enter the chase for his pledge after Smigiel eclipsed 4,000 passing yards in his sophomore season. Despite heavy interest across the country, Smigiel’s lone visit this spring went to coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles in early April, and the rising junior sealed his future at Florida State with Saturday’s commitment.

Smigiel’s pledge gives the Seminoles three ESPN Junior 300 prospects in the class of 2026. Smigiel joins athletes Efrem White (No. 103 in ESPN Junior 300) and Darryon Williams (No. 226) among the four prospects pledged to Florida State in the 2026 cycle.

