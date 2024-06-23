Memphis lands 2025’s No. 3-ranked QB Antwann Hill

ByELI LEDERMAN

June 22, 2024, 2:49 PM

The top remaining uncommitted quarterback in the 2025 class came off the board Saturday when four-star prospect Antwann Hill, ESPN’s No. 3-ranked pocket passer in the 2025 cycle, announced his pledge to the University of Memphis.

Hill, a one-time Colorado commit from Warner Robins, Georgia, picked the Tigers over Florida during an Instagram live announcement featuring an appearance from former Migos rapper Quavo.

Ranked as the No. 40 overall recruit in the 2025 ESPN 300, Hill is the highest-rated commit in program history, and his pledge now leaves only one uncommitted quarterback — four-star recruit Malik Washington (ESPN’s No. 19 pocket passer) — among the top 300 prospects in the upcoming class.

Hill enters his senior season at Georgia’s Houston County High School this fall as one of the state’s most experienced quarterbacks with 36 starts to his career tally. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound passer racked up 2,732 yards and 31 touchdowns to five interceptions during his junior season last fall. He is the cousin of former Georgia offensive lineman Trey Hill, a sixth-round NFL draft selection of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.

Armed with a big frame and dangerous deep ball, Hill’s recruitment drew early interest from top programs including Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU and Miami. Hill visited Colorado during his junior season last fall and committed to Deion Sanders’ program in late Oct. 2023 before pulling his pledge from the Buffaloes and reopening his recruitment one month later.

“I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I’m making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day,” Hill told ESPN at the time. “I’m going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision.”

Hill followed his decommitment with stops at Florida, Georgia Tech and Florida State in the early months of 2024, but his recruitment narrowed to Florida and Memphis late this spring after his official visits to the two schools. Hill remained in close touch with Gators assistants following a May 31 trip to Gainesville and did the same with Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield and offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey after his June 7 visit before handing the Tigers his commitment Saturday.

In Hill, Memphis has its highest-ranked commit ever and the lone ESPN 300 prospect in the programs’ 2025 class, which also includes three-star recruits in wide receiver Xavier Johnson (Richland Hills, Texas) and cornerback Xavier Thompson (Pensacola, Florida).

The Tigers’ high-powered offense is a fit for Hill’s skill set, and while the big-armed passer is considered a developmental prospect, Hill should find a path toward early contention for playing time at Memphis.

After finishing sixth nationally in total offense in 2023, the Tigers enter the 2024 season favored among the top Group of 5 contenders for the expanded 12-team playoff as quarterback Seth Henigan enters his final college season.

Hill may require time to settle in at the college level, but given the Tigers’ lack of starting-level depth, he could find himself competing for starting snaps in Memphis as early as his freshman season in 2025.

