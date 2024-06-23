Today is Sunday June 23, 2024
Aggie’s win game one of the College World Series

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2024 at 11:00 pm
OMAHA (ESPN) — No. 3 Texas A&M is in the driver’s seat and is just one win away from its first Men’s College World Series title. The Aggies got a dominant 9-5 win over No. 1 Tennessee in Game 1, and from the start, Texas A&M was in control thanks to a leadoff home run from Gavin Grahovac. In the top of the third inning, Texas A&M brought in five runs, and two more followed off of a Kaeden Kent home run in the seventh as the Aggies’ nine runs tied them for the third-most runs in a Game 1 MCWS matchup. Tennessee looked to make a comeback late in the game as Hunter Ensley and Dylan Dreiling hit home runs in the bottom of the seventh, but ultimately it was not enough for the Vols. Texas A&M and Tennessee will play Game 2 on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET on ABC as the Vols will look to extend the series and become the first No. 1 national seed to win the MCWS since 1999.



