Six Tyler traffic signal cabinets being replaced next week

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2024 at 8:27 pm

TYLER – The City of Tyler has announced that traffic signal cabinets at six intersections will be replaced next week starting on Tuesday, June 25, and running through Thursday, June 27.

During this time crews will be out between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. replacing signal cabinets at the following intersections:

Grande Boulevard and Hollytree Drive

Loop 323 and South Broadway Avenue

Loop 323 and Frankston Highway

Loop 323 and Old Bullard Road

Old Bullard Road and Rice Road

Beckham Avenue and Hospital Drive



These replacements are part of the city of Tyler’s Intelligent Transportation System Master Plan which the city said will ultimately re-time 15 intersections across Tyler. City officials say that Tyler Police officers will be at the intersections to direct traffic. They’re asking drivers to use caution, expect traffic delays and to treat these intersections like four way stops.

