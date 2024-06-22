Athens man arrested with weed, rifles and money

Posted/updated on: June 22, 2024 at 12:29 am

HENDERSON COUNTY – Marijuana packaged in gallon size bags, rifles and large amounts of money were discovered on Thursday during a home search, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, a narcotic search warrant was executed at around 3:34 p.m. at an Athens home where 25-year-old Jordi Pereira was taken into custody.

According to our news partner KETK, Pereira was found to be in possession of “large amounts” of suspected cocaine and marijuana. Reportedly the marijuana was found in gallon size bags and a large amount of THC wax and THC vape cartridges were also located. Pereira was booked at the Henderson County Jail for two charges of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and delivery of marijuana. According to records, Pereira’s bond amounts totaled $450,000 and he was released on Friday after posting bail.

“Rifles with high-capacity magazines were recovered during the execution of the search warrant along with a large amount of United States currency,” a release said.

The sheriff’s office said Pereira is currently waiting arraignment.

