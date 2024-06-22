Man bites officer, takes weapon during traffic stop

TYLER — A Tyler man was arrested on Wednesday after reportedly assaulting and taking a weapon from an officer. According to our news partner KETK, a detective with the Tyler Police Department clocked a vehicle traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone in the 300 E Southeast Loop 323 area. The detective pulled over the driver, 20-year-old Cordrell Smith Radway, where he reportedly ran from the officer “while still being detained and not free to leave.”

After a short chase, the detective caught up to Radway and “ended up on the ground” where Radway reportedly actively resisted arrest and repeatedly tried to stand up. The affidavit said the detective then used his pepper spray. During the altercation, Radway reportedly grabbed the detective’s hand while pepper spraying him, took the can away and bit the detective’s left forearm, leaving a visible bite mark.

Officers then arrived to assist the detective and placed Radway in handcuffs who was then taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. At the hospital, Radway reportedly told an officer “y’all some b**** a** officers,” and “you better hope I don’t see your a** when I get out.”

Officers said based on Radway’s aggressive demeanor and assault toward officers, they believed that Radway was “intentionally and knowingly threatening to unlawfully harm” officers in retaliation.

Radway is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $141,000 bond for taking a a weapon from an officer, assault of a peace officer, obstruction or retaliation, evading arrest, resist arrest search or transport.

