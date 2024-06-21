Part of Rose Rudman Trail to close for construction

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 4:21 pm

TYLER – City of Tyler officials say a part of Rose Rudman Trail will be closed from Monday, June 24, through Wednesday, June 26. That portion is behind 5604 South Donnybrook Avenue, which is in back of Sleep Inn and Suites Tyler South. According to a release from the city, the closure is because of a sanitary sewer line replacement. Until repairs are completed, officials advise this portion of the trail should be avoided.

Go Back