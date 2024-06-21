Today is Friday June 21, 2024
ktbb logo


Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan heating up ‘Beef’ follow-up

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 4:07 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

The second season of Netflix's everything-winning drama series Beef might see Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac and Maestro Oscar nominee cfacing off.

Deadline reports the actors are circling the project, which will reportedly center on feuding couples. The trade reports Poker Face's Charles Melton and Civil War's Cailee Spaeny will also star.

The first season of Beef began with a road-rage incident between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's respective characters that soon escalates out of control.

Both actors won Emmys and Golden Globes for their lead performances in the series, which also scored a mantel full of trophies, including the Emmy in the Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie category.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC