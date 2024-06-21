FEMA to open Smith County Disaster Recover Center Saturday

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 4:06 pm

TYLER – FEMA is opening a Disaster Recovery Center Saturday at The Hub, located at 304 E. Ferguson St. in Tyler. Smith County is supplying the facility while FEMA personnel will staff the DRC from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week through July 29. Smith County citizens who need help recovering from the severe storms, tornadoes, flooding and straight-line winds, from April 26 through June 5, can go to the Hub for in-person assistance.

Smith County Emergency Management Coordinator Brandon Moore said residents visiting the DRC will also be able to talk to people from the Small Business Administration, Lone Star Legal and the local nonprofit organization, Crisis Response Ministries. Moore added, “Recovery will take some time due to personnel constraints and the amount of debris accumulated. Citizens with damaged homes are encouraged to participate with FEMA personnel to apply for potential assistance.”

You can also apply for assistance by visiting http://www.disasterassistance.gov or calling FEMA’s helpline: 800-621-3362.

