Palestine PD find over 170 grams of ecstasy during traffic stop

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 3:53 pm
A routine traffic stop in Palestine put a local man in jail. According to our news partner KETK, 34-year-old Charles Edward Hawkins of Palestine, was stopped by a PPD officer Tuesday morning on North Queen Street for a traffic violation.

The officer reportedly detected “a strong odor of marijuana” coming from the vehicle when they made contact with the driver, Charles Hawkins. After an examination, the officer said in their report finding 3.51 grams of suspected cocaine, 172.96 grams of ecstasy, and a small amount of marijuana.

Hawkins was charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of manufacture or deliver of a controlled substance. He was booked at the Anderson County Jail with a bond totaling $42,500.



