Marshall approves Airport Park improvements

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 1:36 pm

MARSHALL – The Marshall City Council approved $2.68 million towards phase one of capital improvements to Airport Park. According to a release, the park will receive upgrades to all 11 of its baseball and softball fields, as well as sitework, subgrade, concrete, drainage systems, athletic equipment and synthetic turf upgrades, according to our colleagues at KETK. The City of Marshall said that the park will be closed when construction begins on Monday.

“Upgrades at Airport Park will give baseball and softball teams the opportunity to play more frequently, provide cost effective and environmentally-friendly surfaces, and put Marshall on the map as a destination for tournament play.”

The city included that phase two of the project will include new lighting at the fields and new fencing, they also said that there are opportunities to sponsor new dugouts, signage, concessions, gates and restrooms.

For more information about the Airport Park renovations and sponsorship opportunities, call Marshall Parks and Recreation at (903) 935-4470.

