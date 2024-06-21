Money from Cruz’s podcast still flowing to super PAC

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 1:31 pm

DALLAS – The Dallas Morning News reports that a political committee devoted to reelecting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last month received another $156,186 in “digital revenue” from the company that distributes Cruz’s podcast, according to its monthly campaign finance report filed Thursday. It was the first such payment disclosed since two advocacy groups, in an April complaint to the Federal Election Commission, suggested campaign finance laws prohibit Cruz from directing podcast ad revenue to the super PAC supporting him. The report for May also showed Truth and Courage PAC received $1 million from Miriam Adelson, who recently acquired a controlling interest in the Dallas Mavericks. The Tel Aviv-born physician is the widow of casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

She has called for U.S. support of Israel, including during a December appearance in Austin where she said Texas leaders must work together with Israel to combat Hamas. Cruz has been an outspoken defender of Israel and its handling of the war against Hamas. He faces U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, in November in what is expected to be among the most expensive Senate races. Truth and Courage PAC previously received five payments totaling more than $630,000 from a subsidiary of iHeartMedia, which backs the Verdict With Ted Cruz podcast. As an independent super PAC, the organization is barred from directly coordinating with Cruz. Cruz has said he is not compensated for hosting the podcast, which typically releases new episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He says the podcast is a way to share behind-the-scenes Washington stories and circumvent the mainstream media’s liberal bias. During this week’s podcasts, Cruz touted his legislation cracking down on nonconsensual “deepfake” porn, highlighted polls showing Biden losing support among African-American voters, and criticized Biden’s energy policies.

Go Back