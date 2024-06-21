Kilgore College names health science education center

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 11:55 am

KILGORE – Our news partners at KETK report Kilgore College has named its new science building the Torrence Health Science Education Center thanks to a substantial donation from the Torrence family. It is located at 1610 S. Henderson Blvd. in Kilgore, next to the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health Center. The college held an unveiling ceremony Tuesday for the naming reveal, attended by community leaders and students alike.

“It’s humbling to be able to do that in the name of all of us,” said Billy Torrence. “We’re just glad to be here and give these new students a head starts in their careers.”

The president of Kilgore College thanked the Torrence family by giving them the naming rights.

“Their generosity will impact countless lives for years to come,” said president of Kilgore College Brenda Kay.

The new health science education center will be open for fall classes to train nurses, physical therapy assistants and medical imaging programs. It will feature new classrooms and state-of-the-art lab facilities.

Kilgore College said it will be the first of its kind for a community college, since it is located next to a working hospital and emergency room.

