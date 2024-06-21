Man convicted in Tarrant County will stay on death row

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 11:45 am

DALLAS – KERA reports that Paul David Storey will remain on death row, Texas’ highest criminal court decided Wednesday, two years after the then-Tarrant County district attorney accused two of her office’s former prosecutors of lying during Storey’s trial. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals rejected former Tarrant County DA Sharen Wilson’s request for a new punishment hearing for Storey, who was convicted of capital murder in 2008. The victim’s parents made it known before sentencing they did not want the death penalty, but prosecutors told jurors they did, Wilson argued, siding with Storey’s defense team. Storey’s lawyers are now exploring other legal avenues to help their client, his court-appointed attorney, Mike Ware, told KERA. “Everybody agrees this is a travesty of justice. The state agrees this is a travesty of justice, and they’ve joined in,” Ware said.

