Patrick vows Texas will pass bill on Ten Commandments in classrooms

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 11:45 am

AUSTIN – The Dallas Morning News reports that Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vowed Thursday to pass a bill requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in Texas public school classrooms, similar to legislation signed into law Wednesday in Louisiana. Patrick lamented that Texas’ neighbor beat it in enacting the law, noting a bill by state Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, cleared the Senate in 2023 but stalled in the House. “Texas WOULD have been and SHOULD have been the first state in the nation to put the 10 Commandments back in our schools,” Patrick said in a social media post, blaming the House’s Republican leader for costly delays. Senators voted 17-12, with all Democrats opposed, to send Senate Bill 1515 to the House on April 20, 2023. The bill was placed on the House calendar May 23, the last day for action on Senate bills, and did not come up for a vote.

The measure would have required public elementary and secondary schools to display a 16-inch by 20-inch durable poster or framed copy of the Ten Commandments in every classroom. In a statement of intent, King said the proposal became “legally feasible” after the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 overturned the so-called “Lemon test,” which was used to determine whether a law violated the First Amendment’s establishment clause that generally separates church and state. The high court’s opinion “instead provided a test of whether a governmental display of religious content comports with America’s history and tradition,” King wrote. Patrick blamed House Speaker Dade Phelan of Beaumont, a fellow Republican, for the bill’s demise, arguing that he killed it “because the Democrats who put him in power opposed it.” “Every Texas Republican House member would have voted for it,” Patrick wrote. “But, SPEAKER Dade Phelan killed the bill by letting it languish in committee for a month assuring it would never have time for a vote on the floor. This was inexcusable and unacceptable. Putting the Ten Commandments back into our schools was obviously not a priority for Dade Phelan.” Phelan spokeswoman Kim Carmichael said it has been Phelan’s practice to let House members “drive the agenda of the chamber.”

