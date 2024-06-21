37 street sections to close in Tyler starting next week

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 5:17 am

TYLER – According to our news partner KETK, 37 sections of road throughout Tyler will be closed either partially or fully for the 2024 ONYX road resealing project starting on Monday, June 24. The road sections affected will start to be resealed beginning on June 24 till July 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. if the weather permits it.

The closures come after a $362,975.35 contract with Innovative Roadway Solutions, LLC. was approved by the city of Tyler through the general fund to reseal city streets that have lost asphalt on their surface because of years of wear and tear. The ONYX surface treatment has reportedly been used by TxDOT to treat road shoulders for years. The Onyx Mastic Seal treatment consists of an “asphalt emulsion, catalysts, polymers and fine aggregates.”





The following street sections will be treated starting on Monday:

Buena Vista Dr. from W Azalea Dr. to Graham Dr.

Bowie Dr. from W Azalea Dr. to San Jacinto Dr.

Bowie Cir. to San Jacinto Dr.

Alamo Dr. from W Azalea Dr. to San Jacinto Dr.

Alamo Dr. from S Vine Ave. to San Jacinto Dr.

W Azalea Dr. from Robertson Ave to Terre Haute Dr.

Crockett Dr. from San Jacinto Dr. to dead end.

Austin Dr. from Robertson Ave. to San Jacinto Dr.

Austin Dr. from San Jacinto Dr. to dead end.

Milam Dr. from San Jacinto Dr. to Robertson Ave.

Goliad St. from San Jacinto Dr. to Robertson Ave.

Vineyard Ave. from Lake Placid Rd. to dead end.

Hampton Hill Dr. from Sutherland Dr. to Wilderness Dr.

Hampton Hill Dr. from dead end to Wilderness Drive.

Bedford Dr. from Sutherland Dr. to Hampton Hill Dr.

Victoria Ct. from Bedford Dr. to dead end.

Bentley Ct. from Wellington St. to Wellington St.

Wellington St. from Bentley Ct. to Bentley Ct.

Lazy Creek Dr. from Cripple Creek Dr. to south of Pine Creek Drive.

Lake Pine Cir. from Lazy Creek Dr. to Lazy Creek Dr.

Barkwood Cir. from Lake Pine Cir. to cul-de-sac.

Pinecreek Dr. from Lazy Creek Dr. to Cripple Creek Dr. dead end.

Story Lake Dr. from Lazy Creek Dr. to Pinecreek Dr.

Pebblebrook Dr. from Pinecreek Dr. to Lazy Creek Dr.

Pebblebrook Cir. from Lazy Creek Dr. to dead end.

Big Oak Dr. from Pinecreek Dr. to Lazy Creek Dr.

Cripple Creek Dr. from Pinecreek Dr. to Lazy Creek Dr.

Cripple Creek Dr. from Lazy Creek Dr. to cul-de-sac.

Hollywood Oak Cir. to Cripple Creek Dr. to dead end.

Woods Blvd. from Long Leaf Dr. to the curve in the road.

Woods Blvd. from the curve in the road to Eastwood Blvd.

Eastwood Blvd. from Old Omen Rd. to Woods Blvd.

Winding Way from Eastwood Blvd to Broadmoore Ct.

Flagstone Dr. from Woods Blvd. to Long Leaf Dr.

Canyon Creek Cir. from Woods Blvd. to Woods Blvd.

Oak Leaf Cir. from Woods Blvd. to Woods Blvd.

Long Leaf Dr. from Woods Blvd. to Flagstone Dr.

Tyler 2024 ONYX road resealing project map. Photo courtesy of the City of Tyler.

Go Back