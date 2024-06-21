Aaron Judge returns to Yankees’ lineup, launches 27th HR

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 5:08 am

ByABC News

June 20, 2024, 4:39 PM

Aaron Judge returned to the New York Yankees’ lineup Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles and hit his major-league-leading 27th home run of the season.

Judge, playing two days after being hit on the left hand by a pitch, hit a 395-foot two-run homer to right center in the third inning off Orioles starter Cole Irvin. Judge added an RBI single in the fifth, but the Yankees were blown out 17-5 to drop the three-game series.

The Yankees also had second baseman Gleyber Torres exit in the fifth inning because of tightness in his right groin.

Torres committed his major-league-leading 11th error when he failed to field a grounder by Jordan Westburg in the top of the fifth. Ben Rice was on deck when his spot in the lineup came up in the bottom half. Oswaldo Cabrera moved over from third base to replace Torres, DJ LeMahieu shifted from first to third and Rice entered the game at first base.

A free agent at the end of the season, Torres has struggled this year. He hit his seventh homer in the second inning and is batting .221 with 28 RBIs.

Judge sat out Wednesday as the Yankees lost 7-6 in 10 innings.

He was struck by a 94.1 mph fastball from Baltimore starter Albert Suarez during New York’s 4-2 win Tuesday night. The slugger left the game an inning later. X-rays and a CT scan were negative, though manager Aaron Boone said Judge had some swelling and discomfort.

“I think it’s definitely a good feeling,” Boone said. “Obviously the caliber of player he is, but the captain in that room too. So guys rally around him.”

In 2018, Judge missed 45 games with a broken right wrist after he was hit by a 93.4 mph pitch from Kansas City’s Jakob Junis.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Go Back