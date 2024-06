Lakers hiring JJ Redick to four-year deal to coach team

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 5:07 am

ByADRIAN WOJNAROWSKI

June 20, 2024, 4:59 PM

The Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a four-year contract with JJ Redick to make him the franchise’s next coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Redick, an ESPN NBA analyst who played 15 years in the league, met with Lakers vice president and general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss over the weekend, and conversations on the vacancy continued throughout the week, sources said.

Pelinka offered Redick the job Thursday morning, sources said.

Pelinka became sold on Redick’s ability to connect with players and his basketball IQ and believes surrounding Redick with an elite coaching staff will help shorten his learning curve into his first coaching job, sources said.

Redick moved into the forefront of the search a week ago after the Lakers’ pursuit of Connecticut coach Dan Hurley was ultimately rebuffed.

The Lakers offered Hurley a six-year, $70 million contract that he turned down early last week, sources said.

As Pelinka sought with Hurley, he still wants a teaching coach and staff who will prioritize the development of young players such as Max Christie, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura and can design a creative approach to featuring Anthony Davis on both ends of the floor, sources said.

Redick has a strong relationship with Lakers star LeBron James, with whom he co-hosts a basketball podcast.

