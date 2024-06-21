Today is Friday June 21, 2024
ktbb logo


FAA investigating after Southwest Airlines plane descended dangerously low on airport approach

Posted/updated on: June 21, 2024 at 2:52 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

(OKLAHOMA CITY) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a Southwest Airlines plane descended to a dangerously low altitude as it made its approach to the Oklahoma City Airport just after midnight Thursday, according to the FAA.

An automated warning went off from the Minimum Safe Altitude Warning system at 12:05 a.m., prompting an air traffic controller to tell Southwest Airlines Flight 4069 that they had descended to a low altitude, nine miles from the runway at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City, an FAA spokesperson said.

The plane passed over Yukon High School, dangerously low at roughly 625 feet, and at one point had descended to roughly 525 feet, according to FlightRadar24.

In a statement Thursday night, Southwest said it is in contact with the FAA "to understand and address any irregularities with the aircraft’s approach to the airport."

"Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees," the company's statement read.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC