Netflix popping up with its own branded popcorn line

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 3:38 pm
Netflix already has millions of people worldwide on their couches, so they might as well bring the snacks. 

That's apparently the idea behind Netflix Now Popping, a new ready-to-eat collab with the company Popcorn Indiana. 

The streamer's latest co-production — with flavors like Cult Classic Kettle Corn, Swoonworthy Cinnamon Kettle Corn, Black and White Fudge Drizzle, White Cheddar, Himalayan Pink Salt and, of course, the classic Movie Butter — is now available.

If those sound like must-have bingeing essentials, visit a Walmart — not a theater — near you. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



