Gov. Abbott Appoints UT Tyler Student to state education board

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 3:34 pm

TYLER – Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lucas Schwartz, a student at The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine, to serve as the student representative on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. Schwartz’s one-year term began on June 1. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is a state agency that oversees higher education institutions and policies. The board works to ensure Texas higher education goals are aligned with economic and talent needs.

Dr. Brigham C. Willis, UT Tyler School of Medicine dean said this of Schwartz in a release, “Lucas Schwartz embodies the spirit of leadership and dedication that we strive to cultivate in our students. His commitment to serving both the state and East Texas is commendable. We are confident that he will represent the interests of Texas students with great passion and integrity on the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.”

Schwartz graduated with an associate degree in biology from Tyler Junior College before completing his Bachelor of Science in Nutrition at Texas A&M University. He served as a medic in the Air Force and is currently pursuing a Doctor of Medicine from the UT Tyler School of Medicine and an Executive Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management from UT Tyler.

