He just keeps getting worse.

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 2:17 pm

Every time I think to myself that Joe Biden and his administration cannot get worse – that he has hit rock bottom, the very basement of terribleness – he proves me wrong.

Now he wants to grant, via executive order, what amounts to amnesty to more than 500,000 illegal immigrants. The proposition is that an illegal immigrant who has been in the country for 10 years or more and is married to an American citizen will be granted “parole in place” status.

What this means in plain English is that these people who are in the country illegally need not fear deportation. What’s more, they will move ahead in the line for receipt of a green card, which will grant them permanent legal residence in the United States.

Administration rationale for this move is, of course, cloaked in humanitarian language. “We’ll be keeping families together,” they’re saying. “It’s a recognition of the basic humanity of people who have lived and worked in this country,” they tell us.

Don’t be fooled.

And forget for the moment that this move constitutes a material change to U.S. immigration policy and should thus be debated and voted on by our representatives in Congress, rather than being put in place by the stroke of the executive pen. The simple fact is that Biden and his fellow travelers talk a lot about democracy, but they have very limited patience for it. That is particularly true when the democratic process as exercised by We the People doesn’t favor their far-left policies.

Poll after poll tells us that a decisive majority of Americans oppose Biden’s immigration policies. Most Americans are hardworking and clear thinking. They know that the country cannot withstand the social, fiscal and national security impact attendant to millions and millions of poor, social services consuming, largely unskilled, largely uneducated and – to an unknown but inevitable degree – criminally inclined migrants pouring across our wide-open southern border.

I have asked myself many times why, when the polls clearly reveal that Biden’s immigration policy is wildly unpopular, he pursues it anyway.

My tinfoil hat inner voice whispers to me that Joe Biden has been bought and paid for by Chinese leader Xi Jingping and that XI wants to knock the United States off its perch as the big dog on the world stage. One way to do that is to destabilize the U.S. socially and politically by flooding the country will illegal immigrants. In other words, Xi knows what he wants and Biden is doing as he’s told.

But Occam’s razor tells us that the simplest explanation is the most likely explanation, and the simple explanation is this.

This latest immigration policy move is nothing more and nothing less than a vote grab by an increasingly desperate incumbent president and his increasingly far-left political party.

For the Dems, it’s a short putt from “parole in place” to “eligible to vote.”

Half a million new voters. Let that sink in while you remember that the 2020 election was decided by fewer than 40,000 votes.

