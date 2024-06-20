SFA art professor named Fulbright Scholar

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 1:37 pm

NACOGDOCHES – Our news partners at KETK report that an associate art professor from the Stephen F. Austin State University School of Art has been selected to be a Fulbright Scholar and will be conducting research in France. According to a release, Candace Hicks has been selected for fellowship as a part of the Fulbright program in which “scholars play a critical role in U.S. public diplomacy, establishing long-term relationships between people and nations” by conducting research and engaging the communities of different countries, regions and cultures.

According to the university Hicks will be in Amiens, France, working closely with students of École supérieure d’art et de design (ESAD). While in Amiens, Hicks will reportedly be researching embroidered and print artifacts and performing a series of workshops in embroidery for art students and community members.

“As an artist, I have been working with embroidery for 20 years to create text-based books and installations on feminist themes,” Hicks said. “I look forward to learning about the rich culture of the region. I hope to establish future exchange opportunities for SFA students interested in studying in France.”

Henderson ISD school board accepts resignation of superintendent

Some of Hicks’ art can be found in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Museum of Modern Art New York, Banbridge Museum and Spencer Museum of Art, as well as in university collections at Harvard, Yale and Stanford. To learn more about Hicks and her art, click here.

Go Back