Convicted Longview murderer gets new hearing

Posted/updated on: June 20, 2024 at 2:05 pm

AUSTIN – An East Texas man who is currently serving 99 years in prison for the 2013 shooting death of a teenager was granted a new sentencing hearing on Wednesday by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals according to our colleagues at KETK. In 2015, Coby Hudgins, now 33, was sentenced to 99 years in prison in 2015 in a Gregg County court after being found guilty by a jury of shooting and killing his girlfriend’s bestfriend while drinking with her, his cousin and his girlfriend’s sister. The concurring opinion issued by the court of appeals states that because now Hudgins brings expert evidence showing that he suffered from PTSD at the time of the offense, a new punishment hearing has been granted.

Hudgins testified during his trial and said he did not intend to fire the weapon, did not understand the pistol’s safety mechanisms and did not remember firing at the other women who were there. Documents state that shortly after, Hudgins crashed his car and was arrested for DWI with a blood-alcohol content of 0.284.

The opinion issued on Wednesday states that expert testimony regarding Hudgins traumatic history as a child sexual assault victim combined with the effects of that trauma could have mitigated the sentence.

“Thus, [Hudgins] was prejudiced and should be granted a new punishment hearing,” the opinion states.

